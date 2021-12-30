Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,764 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 27.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

