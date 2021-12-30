Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of CRBU opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 133,088 shares of company stock worth $269,565 in the last 90 days.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

