Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $252.60 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average of $265.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

