Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,243 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

