Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $538.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total transaction of $783,506.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,223 shares of company stock worth $37,834,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

