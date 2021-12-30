Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Sells 197 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AON stock opened at $300.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

