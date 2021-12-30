Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Sells 197 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AON stock opened at $300.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.84.
AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
