Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 402 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -246.70 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

