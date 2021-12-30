Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 969,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,739,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

