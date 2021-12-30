Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Up 3.3%

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.27. 7,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,001,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

