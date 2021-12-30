iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,521,938 shares.The stock last traded at $67.01 and had previously closed at $66.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

