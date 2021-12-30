Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.