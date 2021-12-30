Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

