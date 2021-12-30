New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,900 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFX stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

