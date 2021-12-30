Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

