Scott Milsten Sells 10,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.