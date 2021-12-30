CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,942.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,942 ($52.99) and last traded at GBX 3,934 ($52.88), with a volume of 68441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,932 ($52.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,712.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,681.35. The company has a market cap of £30.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42.

Get CRH alerts:

In other CRH news, insider Richard Fearon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($67.68) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($135,367.66).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.