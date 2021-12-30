Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.97

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.97 and last traded at $137.63, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

