Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,540,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 304,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.