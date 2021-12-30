Critical Review: Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xponential Fitness and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Cedar Fair 0 0 7 0 3.00

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair -12.41% N/A -4.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Cedar Fair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair $181.55 million 15.73 -$590.24 million ($2.26) -22.23

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Cedar Fair on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

