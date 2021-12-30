Head to Head Contrast: Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -85.46% -48.14% -23.05%

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and fuboTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $217.75 million 10.23 -$570.33 million ($4.48) -3.44

Seven Arts Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 3 6 0 2.67

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 144.32%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

fuboTV beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.