$0.09 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.