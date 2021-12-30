Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

ALGT opened at $190.66 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

