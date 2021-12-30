New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $525.39 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

