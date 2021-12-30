Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is AE Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,194 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

