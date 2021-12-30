SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1,342.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

KBE opened at $54.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

