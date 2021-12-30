SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 2,283.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

