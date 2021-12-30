FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.