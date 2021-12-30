Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

