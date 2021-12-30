$0.44 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMLP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

