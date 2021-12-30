Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 5,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
