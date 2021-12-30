Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 5,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

