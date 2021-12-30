Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in V.F. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

