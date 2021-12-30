Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $31,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $518.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $409.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.