Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,907 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $206.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

