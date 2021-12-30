Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 151,776 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,131 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,637,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 22.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USO stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

