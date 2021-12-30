Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.