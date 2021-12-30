$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Spire reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

