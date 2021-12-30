Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,888 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $34,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

