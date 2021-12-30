Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,923.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 255.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 485.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

