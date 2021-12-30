Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.62 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,535,478 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 576.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

