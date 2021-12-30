Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

