Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.85 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

