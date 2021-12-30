Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,554 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

