Head-To-Head Survey: Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiff Oncology and Elevation Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.86%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $19.02, indicating a potential upside of 243.32%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 633.90 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -8.85 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53% Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Cardiff Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

