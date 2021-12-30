Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,501 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,132 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.