Analyzing ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET) & Its Competitors

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ: CNET) is one of 105 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZW Data Action Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million -$5.22 million -14.00 ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.60

ZW Data Action Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors 962 3976 8319 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.17%. Given ZW Data Action Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZW Data Action Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies rivals beat ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

