Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $85.81 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

