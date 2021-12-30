Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.45. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 111.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $5,102,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

