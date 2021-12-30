Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.45. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.88.
About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
