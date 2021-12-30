AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 54.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04.

