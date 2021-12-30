AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

