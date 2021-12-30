AE Wealth Management LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.